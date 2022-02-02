Uttar Pradesh: The Income Tax Department recovers 3 crore cash from retired IPS officer premises in Noida

Noida: The Income Tax Department has seized around Rs 3 crore cash by a raid in the premises of a retired IPS officer in Noida. Official sources gave this information on Tuesday. The sources said that the cash which has been recovered was found in the form of Rs 2000, Rs 500 and Rs 200 notes which was kept in private lockers in the premises.

Sources said the search was launched on January 30 after receiving "actionable intelligence" and the action is still on. According to sources around Rs 3 crore in cash has been recovered so far and the department is investigating its ownership and source. The retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer is from the Uttar Pradesh cadre, said the sources.