Uttar Pradesh Train Derailment: 25 Wagons of Goods Train Derail in Mathura, Services Disrupted (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 18, 2024 11:53 PM2024-09-18T23:53:50+5:302024-09-19T00:06:34+5:30

Uttar Pradesh (Sept. 18, 2024) — A goods train derailed in Mathura on Wednesday. Officers from the railway department along ...

Uttar Pradesh Train Derailment: 25 Wagons of Goods Train Derail in Mathura, Services Disrupted (Watch Video) | Uttar Pradesh Train Derailment: 25 Wagons of Goods Train Derail in Mathura, Services Disrupted (Watch Video)

Uttar Pradesh Train Derailment: 25 Wagons of Goods Train Derail in Mathura, Services Disrupted (Watch Video)

Uttar Pradesh (Sept. 18, 2024) — A goods train derailed in Mathura on Wednesday. Officers from the railway department along with the city police present at the spot.

According to Tej Prakash Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the Agra Division, 25 wagons of the train went off the tracks.

Read Also | PM Modi Virtually Flags Off Tatanagar-Patna Vande Bharat Train at Tatanagar Junction (Watch Video)

"A goods train has derailed...25 wagons of the train have derailed...We are assessing the situation here...Up, down and third-line traffic has been affected. Traffic on the fourth line is moving," he said.

"This was a coal-loaded freight train headed for Suratgarh Power Plant and it derailed while passing Vrindavan Road station at around 8 pm. The derailment has blocked three rail lines which has brought the train traffic at a halt on Mathura-Palwal route," he added.

Authorities are working to clear the site and resume normal train services as quickly as possible.

Open in app
Tags :Uttar PradeshTrain derailMathuraViral videoNational news