Uttar Pradesh Train Derailment: 25 Wagons of Goods Train Derail in Mathura, Services Disrupted (Watch Video)

Uttar Pradesh (Sept. 18, 2024) — A goods train derailed in Mathura on Wednesday. Officers from the railway department along with the city police present at the spot.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A goods train derailed in Mathura. Officers from the railway department along with the city police present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/jMuMRX3KUc — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2024

According to Tej Prakash Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the Agra Division, 25 wagons of the train went off the tracks.

#WATCH | Mathura, Uttar Pradesh: Tej Prakash Agarwal, DRM Agra Division says, "A goods train has derailed...25 wagons of the train have derailed...We are assessing the situation here...Up, down and third-line traffic has been affected. Traffic on the fourth line is moving..." pic.twitter.com/pkh6m0RWQ5 — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2024

"A goods train has derailed...25 wagons of the train have derailed...We are assessing the situation here...Up, down and third-line traffic has been affected. Traffic on the fourth line is moving," he said.

"This was a coal-loaded freight train headed for Suratgarh Power Plant and it derailed while passing Vrindavan Road station at around 8 pm. The derailment has blocked three rail lines which has brought the train traffic at a halt on Mathura-Palwal route," he added.

VIDEO | "This was a coal-loaded freight train headed for Suratgarh Power Plant and it derailed while passing Vrindavan Road station at around 8 pm. The derailment has blocked three rail lines which has brought the train traffic at a halt on Mathura-Palwal route," says Agra DRM… pic.twitter.com/ZDNVcd5Na7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 18, 2024

Authorities are working to clear the site and resume normal train services as quickly as possible.