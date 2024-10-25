Uttar Pradesh Train Derailment: Two Wagons of Goods Train Derail Near Saharanpur Railway Station (Watch Video)

Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh (October 25, 2024): Two wagons of a goods train derailed near Saharanpur railway station on Friday while carrying grain from Punjab to Meerut. According to regional media reports, the incident occurred around 10 a.m. on line number 7.

Uttar Pradesh: Two wagons of a goods train derailed near Saharanpur railway station while carrying grain from Punjab to Meerut. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and railway officials are investigating the incident, which has not affected rail traffic pic.twitter.com/1khSi22QmT — IANS (@ians_india) October 25, 2024

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. Railway officials are currently investigating the cause of the derailment.

Despite the derailment, rail traffic has not been affected, and other trains are operating on schedule. Passenger services remain unaffected as the incident occurred on a track specifically for goods trains.