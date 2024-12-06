Uttar Pradesh: Tuberculosis Patient Dies After Jumping from Hospital Window; Family Accuses Medical Negligence

A 30-year-old tuberculosis patient, Subhash, reportedly took his own life by jumping from a fourth-floor window at the Government Medical College in Uttar Pradesh on Friday morning. Hospital authorities stated that his death was likely a result of shock following the passing of a fellow patient in the same ward earlier that day. However, Subhash's father has accused the medical staff of negligence, claiming that his son’s repeated complaints of breathing difficulties and chest pain were ignored.

Subhash, a resident of Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh, had been undergoing treatment for tuberculosis for the past eight months. He had previously been admitted to the hospital but left treatment midway. His family returned him to the hospital on December 4 when his condition worsened. Dr. Neha, the Principal in-charge of the medical college, mentioned that Subhash had been disturbed after a patient in the adjacent bed passed away from a heart attack at 3 am.

At 8:40 am, while his father was at the medicine counter, Subhash reportedly opened the window of his ward and jumped. A ward boy who tried to intervene was pushed aside by Subhash, according to hospital officials. Subhash sustained fatal injuries, including fractures to his head, arms, and legs.

Subhash's father, Kishan Pal, has publicly criticized the hospital staff, claiming that his son’s pleas for medical attention were ignored throughout the night. He alleges that the staff did not respond to his son’s distress, which ultimately led to the tragic incident. However, Dr. Neha denied any negligence on the part of the medical staff or doctors involved in Subhash’s treatment.