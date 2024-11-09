Uttar Pradesh: Two Men Print Fake Rs 500 Notes Using Stamp Paper After Watching YouTube Tutorial in Sonbhadra, Arrested

Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh (November 9, 2024): Two men were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district for printing counterfeit Rs 500 notes using stamp papers after watching a YouTube tutorial.

The suspects, Pramod Mishra of Churuk Bazaar in Robertsganj and Satish Rai from Chunar, Mirzapur, were apprehended on Thursday night in Rajgarh Bazaar, under the Kon Police station area. Police seized fake currency worth Rs 10,000 and 27 stamp papers from the duo.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Kalu Singh, the accused had learned how to replicate currency from a YouTube video. They used a scanner and printer to reproduce the design of genuine Rs 500 notes on Rs 10 stamp paper, making the fake notes hard to detect. According to reports, the duo has already printed fake currency worth Rs 30,000.

The police are investigating the source of the stamp papers and are questioning the accused to identify other members of the network. Authorities also seized an Alto car, believed to be used for transporting the fake currency. According to reports, both men have been charged and sent to jail, while further arrests are being explored.