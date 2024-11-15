Uttar Pradesh: Varanasi Celebrates Dev Deepawali with Fireworks and Diyas Illuminating Ganga Ghats (Watch Video)

Dev Deepawali, also known as Dev Diwali or Tripurotsav, is a significant Hindu festival celebrated primarily in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. This festival occurs on the full moon day of Kartik, which is fifteen days after the main Diwali festival, marking a time of great spiritual significance and communal celebration. Uttar Pradesh's ganga ghat saw a mesmerizing light show. A video of people gathered at ghat has gone viral on social media

Varanasi skies were full of lights and fireworks which filled the eyes of devotees with tears. The ghats of Varanasi transform into a luminous scene with countless diyas illuminating the steps leading to the river. This creates an enchanting atmosphere that attracts both devotees and tourists alike. Fireworks often accompany the celebrations, enhancing the festive spirit.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | People gather in large numbers on the Ghats of river Ganga as the night sky of Varanasi illuminates with fireworks on the occasion of #DevDeepawalipic.twitter.com/lVsPvOaWoM — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2024

