Uttar Pradesh: Woman gang-raped, perpetrators made the video

A young woman was allegedly gang-raped and a video was made of the same in Shamli City of Uttar Pradesh recently, according to reports.

A woman from the survivor’s village, took her home last Sunday on the pretext of applying henna and offered her tea. After sipping tea, the survivor fainted. Following this, the brother-in-law of the woman and two others sexually assaulted her and also recorded the incident. As she gained consciousness, they showed her the video and threatened her that they would publish the video on the internet if she told about the incident to anyone.

The complainant father works in Haryana and his wife lives in the village with his children including survivor. As the girl returned home after the incident, she told her family about it. The father confronted the accused, but he was allegedly threatened by them.

The father lodged a complaint with the local police station seeking justice. The police said that the survivor would undergo medical tests and an investigation was underway.