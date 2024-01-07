Uttar Pradesh: Woman, Others Mutilate Private Part of Man in Lalitpur; Case Registered

A young man in Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh, is fighting for his life after a horrific attack in which his private parts were mutilated with a sharp weapon. According to the video shared by News1 India on X, the assault occurred early morning on Sunday, around 4 am, in the victim's own home in Arjun Khiriya village, under the jurisdiction of Narahat police station.

The details surrounding the incident remain unclear, but the victim narrates the ordeal on camera, suggesting a woman known to the victim, accompanied by unidentified individuals, stormed his residence. The victim and the woman reportedly worked as labourers in Rajasthan, and the young man recently returned home on leave.

The gruesome attack left the victim critically injured. His family rushed him to a nearby hospital, but due to his serious condition, doctors quickly referred him to Jhansi Medical College for further treatment. The motive behind the attack and the identities of the accomplices remained unknown. The Narahat police have initiated an investigation and are actively searching for those involved, according to News1 India report.

This brutal act has sent shockwaves through the local community, raising concerns about safety and security. Locals are demanding swift action from authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice. As the investigation progresses, it is crucial to maintain sensitivity towards the victim and his family during this difficult time.