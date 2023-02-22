Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath govt to present its largest-ever Budget today

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will present the second state Budget of its current tenure in the Assembly on Wednesday.

The Budget will be presented by state Finance Minister Suresh Khanna at a joint session of the legislative assembly and the legislative council at 11am.

The total outlay in the Budget is expected to be about Rs 7 lakh crore, which will be its largest ever.

With an eye on the next Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the BJP government is likely to allocate funds for the welfare and empowerment of women and the youth, as well as farmers.

The state Finance minister is also to announce increased spending in infrastructure and also for fresh development projects in the state.

After the presentation of the Budget, the House will see a discussion on a Motion of Thanks to the Governor Anandiben Patel's joint address to the legislative assembly and council at the inaugural session of the House on Monday.

While this will be the second Budget in the current term, the seventh overall for the Yogi Adityanath government.

The state had earlier hosted the Global Investors Summitfrom February 10-12 in a bid to draw big-ticket investments to the state.

During the event, a total of 19,058 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for investment deals, worth Rs 33.50 lakh crore, were signed, the government had said.

Earlier, in January, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had assured that the Budget will cater to the aspirations of the people and also look to fullfil promises made in the 'Lokalyan Sankalp Patra', the BJP's manifesto for last year's Assembly elections.



