Uttar Pradesh:Thieves Steal Transformer in Budaun, Village Without Electricity for 25 Days

Budaun, Uttar Pradesh (January 8, 2025): A bizarre incident has surfaced in Sorha village where power has been out for the past 25 days. The outage occurred after thieves stole the 250 KVA transformer that supplied electricity to the village. Since December 14, residents have been living without power.

The theft has affected nearly 5,000 villagers. Police and the electricity department began investigating the case, but no replacement transformer has been installed yet. The long wait has caused growing frustration among the villagers.

The absence of electricity has created multiple challenges. Students preparing for the Uttar Pradesh board exams in February are facing significant problems. Villagers said students are unable to study at night, putting their future at risk.

Sarpanch Satpal Singh said the lack of electricity has badly affected children's education and disrupted daily life. Basic needs like charging mobile phones and running inverters are not being met. Anger is rising among the residents.

Ashok Kumar, a junior engineer at the nearby electricity substation, said a police complaint has been registered. He added that a proposal for repairs has been sent to the government. A new transformer is expected to be installed in the next few days.