Uttara Kannada Accident: 10 Killed, 15 Injured After Truck Overturns on NH 63 in Yellapur (Watch Video)

At least 10 were killed and over 15 were injured after a truck carrying them overturned on National Highway 63 between Arebail and Gullapura in Yellapur taluk, Uttara Kannada in Karnataka on Wednesday morning, January 22.

Visuals From Accident Spot

Karnataka: Eight people died and 17 were injured when a lorry overturned on NH 63 between Arebail and Gullapura in Yellapur taluk, Uttara Kannada. The incident occurred at midnight, and police are investigating pic.twitter.com/SNW9wWPFaX — IANS (@ians_india) January 22, 2025

According to Uttara Kannada SP Narayana, a truck travelling to Kumta market from Savanur to sell vegetables and all fruit vendors were there in the vehicle. The truck was carrying a total of 28 people at the time of the accident from Savanur Yellapura fair. The accident took place in the early hours of Wednesday, around 5.30 am, when a truck driver, in a bid to give side to another vehicle, went to the extreme left and fell into an about 50 metre deep Valley on National Highway 63 in Karnataka. A case has been registered at Yellapur police station regarding the incident.