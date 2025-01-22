Uttara Kannada Accident: 10 Killed, 15 Injured After Truck Overturns on NH 63 in Yellapur (Watch Video)

Published: January 22, 2025 09:18 AM

At least 10 were killed and over 15 were injured after a truck carrying them overturned on National Highway ...

Uttara Kannada Accident: 10 Killed, 15 Injured After Truck Overturns on NH 63 in Yellapur (Watch Video)

At least 10 were killed and over 15 were injured after a truck carrying them overturned on National Highway 63 between Arebail and Gullapura in Yellapur taluk, Uttara Kannada in Karnataka on Wednesday morning, January 22.

Visuals From Accident Spot

According to Uttara Kannada SP Narayana, a truck travelling to Kumta market from Savanur to sell vegetables and all fruit vendors were there in the vehicle. The truck was carrying a total of 28 people at the time of the accident from Savanur Yellapura fair. The accident took place in the early hours of Wednesday, around 5.30 am, when a truck driver, in a bid to give side to another vehicle, went to the extreme left and fell into an about 50 metre deep Valley on National Highway 63 in Karnataka. A case has been registered at Yellapur police station regarding the incident.

Tags :Uttara Kannadaroad accidentkarnatakaTruck Accident