Uttarakhand: 15-Year-Old Boy Directs Friends via Video Call to Steal Mother's Rs 40 Lakh Jewellery to Debts Amid Online Game Addiction

Police arrested a 15-year-old boy and his two friends for allegedly stealing jewellery worth Rs 40 lakh from a house in Gopeshwar town of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. According to the TOI report, the robbery conspiracy took place on the interviewing night of October 29 and 30.

The 15-year-old boy who is addicted to online gaming had borrowed money from his friends to play games. Unable to repay his friend's debts, he planned a conspiracy with his friends to steal valuables from his own house. The incident occurred when the boy and his mom went to attend a relative event in Dehradun.

During the night, the boy who was with his mother in Dehradun contacted his friends on a video call and guided them to the safe locker where his mom kept her valuables. The two of his friends opened the safe, stole all the jewellery worth Rs 40 lakhs from it, and went back to their homes.

The incident came to light the next day after a tent noticed the lock of the house was broken and informed the boy's mother. She returned to Gopeshwar on the same day only to find jewellery missing from the safe.

The police registered a case after her complaint. during the investigation and examining 100 CCTV footages for the nearby areas, they found to boys who committed the crime. Upon questioning they confessed to the crime and told the police that they had followed their friends instructions. Police apprehended the 15-year-old boy from Dehradun and brought him to Chamoli, where he admitted to planning the theft to repay his debts.