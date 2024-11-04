Pune Crime: Man Kills Co-Worker With Iron Rod in Pimpri-Chinchwad After Argument Over Cooking; Disturbing Video Surfaces

A distress and disturbing news emerged on Monday after a video of a man brutally killing another sleeping man with an iron road over a cooking argument. According to the report, the incident occurred in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area of Pune, where a 19-year-old man was mercilessly killed with a rod by his co-worker following a heated argument over preparing food.

The victim, identified as Dipu Kumar (19), was asleep when an accused, Mukesh Kushwah killed him. Chilling CCTV footage shared on social media shows a man wearing a yellow t-shirt stretching his body and then picking an iron road star, hitting the head of another man who was asleep near his co-workers; noticing this, others rushed to catch him. However, the victim already suffered fatal injuries in his head.

WARNING! Video May Upset Some Viewers

Young man from Kushinagar killed with a rod in Pune: Just two months after arriving for work, Diphu Saini was fatally attacked by his friend Mukesh following an argument. CCTV footage of the incident is now viral.#viral#CCTVpic.twitter.com/XeltbJozXj — Sameer Belim (@SameerK42409017) November 3, 2024

According to the reports, the crime took place on Friday (November 2) when the two had an argument before the incident, after which the workers, working at the manufacturing unit of a private, had gone to bed. Kushwah, however, stayed awake, killed Kumar.

A case has been registered against the accused under section 103 (1) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and further investigation is in progress.