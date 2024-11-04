Agra: Ruckus Near Taj Mahal After Iranian Tourists Offer Namaz, Apologise (Watch Video)

A ruckus broke out near the Taj Mahal in Agra after two Iranian tourists offered namaaz (prayers) near the eastern gate of the monument on Monday. The duo became involved when they noticed that some local people objected to their prayers and informed the police.

In a video shared on social media platform X, in a video the couple apologised and said that it happened mistakenly as they were searching for a clean place to offer namaz, and they did not know it was a Hindu religious place. “We offered prayers in the temple as we found it clean and couldn’t find a mosque nearby,” the couple added.

Iranian Tourists Offer Namaz Near Taj Mahal

In a shared video, tourists said that their actions were not to drive any untoward incident or to hurt any sentiments. The male tourist mentioned that he was unaware that the location was a temple. The local police reported the matter and investigated the case.