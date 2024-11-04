Brampton Temple Attack: Khalistani Supporters Allegedly Attack Devotees at Hindu Temple in Canada; Videos Surface

Khalistani supporters allegedly attacked devotees at a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada. Multiple videos of the incident, shared on social media, show a group of men holding sticks at the temple gate and chanting slogans against India. The protest reportedly turned violent, leading to clashes between pro-Indian and Khalistani supporters. Some devotees present at the temple that day were also assaulted.

The protesters were seen carrying flags associated with pro-Khalistani groups. The Hindu Canadian Foundation claimed that children and women were among those attacked during the incident.

"Hindu Sabha Temple is under attack by #KhalistaniTerrorists #Khalistan. Kids, women, and men are being attacked. This is happening with support from Khalistani political sympathizers," the foundation stated.

According to reports, the violence occurred following a demonstration by Khalistani supporters commemorating the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The incident heightened tensions in the area, prompting Canadian police to respond swiftly to restore order. A police spokesperson emphasized the right to peaceful protest, stating, "We respect the right to protest peacefully and safely, but we will not tolerate violence and criminal acts." They further assured that individuals involved in such activities would be pursued, arrested, and charged.

Also Read | "Red line has been crossed": Canadian MP Arya condemns Khalistani attack on Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton.

The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely.



Thank you to the Peel Regional Police for swiftly responding to protect the community and investigate this incident. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 3, 2024

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the attack, stating that acts of violence are unacceptable in Canada. "The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely," Trudeau said. He also thanked the police for "swiftly responding to protect the community and investigate this incident."

#WATCH: Full unedited video of brawl at Hindu Temple in Brampton. pic.twitter.com/xaIAxMHZmA — 401_da_sarpanch (@401_da_sarpanch) November 3, 2024

A video posted on social media captures the altercation at the Hindu Sabha Mandir, showing people holding banners in support of a separate Sikh region, Khalistan, while clashing with others carrying the Indian national flag. The video also shows physical altercations, with individuals using poles in the skirmish.