Uttarakhand Accident Video: Government Officer's High-Speed Car Crushes Three of Family to Death in Tehri; Horrifying Scene Captured on CCTV

A horrifying accident has come to light from Uttarakhand, where three members of the same family lost their lives. A woman and her two nieces were walking on the road on Monday, June 24, in Bouradi of the New Tehri district when a speeding vehicle belong to a government officer, flung them into the air.

According to the report, the woman died on the spot, while the girls died in the hospital. Two more people who were hit by the car suffered minor injuries. The police have arrested the accused Block Development Officer (BDO) Devi Prasad.

A CCTV video of the accident surfaced on social media websites. In the clip, a speeding white car is seen hitting the woman and the two girls, flinging them into the air. People nearby immediately rush to them in panic.

The deceased have been identified as Rani Negi (36), Agrima (10) and Anvita (7), all residents of Bouradi in Tehri district of Uttarakhand. The car driver, who is a Block Development Officer, was driving the car very fast while being drunk, which caused the accident.