Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: 30 BSF personnel, deployed on election duty test positive for Covid-19

The 5 states Assembly Elections are going to be held soon, and every political party is giving their best to win the elections. As politics in India is a little different and unique, everyone is very curious to know each and every detail of the elections. Every day we have seen new, the news is coming to the fore, even in the corona time the elections are going in full and now 30 BSF personnel, deployed on election duty in the Kotdwar Assembly constituency, Uttarakhand, have tested positive for COVID-19. They all are in stable condition and in-home quarantine.

But, this sudden rise of covid and getting 30 people positive in the same place ahead of elections has risen concern over the government.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.

And, as the term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state.