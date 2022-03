Uttarakhand Assembly Results 2022: The use of mobile phones is banned inside counting centers says SSP of Uttarakhand

SSP Janmejay Khanduri today in the assembly election results of the five states said Postal ballots are being counted right now. Around 550 police personnel are deployed here. The use of mobile phones is banned inside counting centers. Victory rallies can be conducted only with permission.

The assembly election result for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur will be out today. The stage is set for the counting of votes across the five states. The counting of votes will start at 8 am with postal ballots. The counting of electronic voting machines (EVM) will commence at 8.30 am. Amongst these five states, BJP holds power in four states including Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa and Uttarkhand.

There is a Congress government in Punjab. A total of 690 assembly constituencies have voted in these five states. While some gave the ruling BJP an edge, others predicted the Congress would emerge as the single largest party. None of the polls gave either side more than 40 seats.