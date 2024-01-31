Uttarakhand Assembly Set to Pass Uniform Civil Code Bill, Says CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced that the Uttarakhand Assembly will pass legislation on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) during its upcoming session starting February 5. Dhami stated that the session has been specially convened for this purpose, emphasizing the significance of the UCC bill.

According to Dhami, the expert panel led by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai will present the UCC draft to the state government on February 2. Following this, the draft will undergo thorough discussion within the state cabinet, with all necessary formalities and constitutional processes being followed to enact it into law.

Uttarakhand is poised to become the first state in India to implement the UCC, a significant electoral promise made by Dhami during the state assembly polls in 2022. After securing a consecutive second term in office, Dhami prioritized the formation of a committee to draft the UCC during his initial cabinet meeting.