Uttarakhand; Banbasa PS honoured as one of top-3 police stations of country

Banbasa police station in the Champawat district of Uttarakhand was honoured as one of the country's top-3 police stations at the DGsP/IGsP Conference-2022 in the national capital.

Banbasa police station was adjudged among the top-3 alongside Odisha's Aska and Bihar's Arwal police stations in the annual ranking of police stations across the country.

Union Home Minister Mr Amit Shah honoured Banbasa police station at the ongoing top security summit at the National Agricultural Science Complex of New Delhi.

Uttarakhand Director Gerneral of Police (DGP), Ashok Kumar said it is, indeed, a matter of pride to be among the top 3 in a country which has an estimated 16,000 police stations. He added that this was the first time at a police station in Uttarakhand featured among the top 3.

In 2017, two Uttarakhand poliuce stations -- Banbhulpura and Rishikesh -- had ranked inside the top-10, at the 6th and 8th places respectively.

Again, in the 2018 rankings, Munsiyari police station of Uttarakhand was at the 9th place.

The ranking of police stations is an annual exercise by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Police stations are judged on 165 different parameters, including crime control, crime rate, investigation and disposal of cases, infrastructure and public service delivery, among others.

About 20 per cent of the total points accrued are also based on the feedback received from the citizens about a particular police station.

( With inputs from ANI )

