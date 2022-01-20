Uttarakhand BJP president Madan Kaushik to contest from Haridwar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced that Uttarakhand BJP president Madan Kaushik will contest from Haridwar in the upcoming assembly elections.

Kaushik is four times MLA from the Haridwar constituency.

The party has announced 59 out of 70 seats for the polls.

The BJP has fielded Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami from Khatima.

The polling for Uttarakhand Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

