Uttarakhand: BRO personnel reconstruct Bailey Bridge connecting Kurkuti-Gamshali-Niti road and Nitipass road

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], June 2 : Border Road Organisation (BRO) personnel have reconstructed the Bailey Bridge connecting the Kurkuti-Gamshali-Niti road and Nitipass road in Uttarakhand, said an official release.

The release said, "Karmayogis of BRO have reconstructed the Bailey Bridge connecting Kurkuti-Gamshali-Niti road and Nitipass road which is important from strategic, social and economic points of view with the mainstream. BRO took another step forward towards fulfilling its multidimensional dimension creates, connects and cares."

Colonel Ankur Mahajan Commander TF said that after the construction of this bridge at Kailashpur, the alternative route made on April 17 to cross Girthi Ganga will not be needed in future.

Brigadier Prasanna Joshi, the chief engineer of the Shivalik project, who was present at the work site, said that the work of construction of 24 other bridges is in progress in the Joshimath work area of the Border Roads Organisation, after completion of which the movement of the general public, army, ITBP in this area will be more smoothly.

"Will start happening under the Bharatmala project, the foundation stone of which was laid by the Prime Minister, the work of widening and strengthening of Manapas and Joshimath Malari road is also going to start soon", he informed.

