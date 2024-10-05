Uttarakhand Bus Accident: Wedding Vehicle Carrying Guests Plunges Into 200-Foot-Deep Gorge; 30 Killed

A devastating accident occurred in Uttarakhand's Pauri district when a bus carrying a wedding procession plunged into a 200-foot gorge on Friday night. Initial reports suggest that around 25 to 30 individuals may have died at the scene, although official confirmation of the death toll is still pending. The bus was traveling from Laldhang in Haridwar to Bironkhal village in Pauri.

The incident transpired around 8 PM near Simandi village when the bus driver lost control, sending the vehicle into the deep gorge. There were approximately 40 to 50 guests aboard the bus at the time of the accident. The crash occurred just two kilometers from the bride's home, prompting screams for help from the trapped passengers.

Local residents rushed to the scene to assist. Upon receiving news of the tragedy, Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri visited the site but encountered the villagers' anger over the incident. Local police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) arrived quickly to initiate rescue operations, aided by police from surrounding areas. The injured were transported to nearby hospitals, and authorities have commenced further legal proceedings related to the accident.