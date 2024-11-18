Uttarakhand Car Accident: Nine Injured as Vehicle Carrying Youths from Military Recruitment Falls into Lohawati River in Lohaghat (Watch Video)

Uttarakhand (November 18, 204): A car carrying youths from Madhya Pradesh, returning from a military recruitment in Pithoragarh, lost control and plunged into the Lohawati river from the Shivalaya Bridge in Lohaghat on Monday, according to the reports, nine people, including the driver, were seriously injured in the accident.

Watch: A vehicle carrying youths from Madhya Pradesh, returning from a military recruitment in Pithoragarh, lost control and fell into the Lohawati river from the Shivalaya Bridge in Lohaghat. In the accident, 9 people, including the driver, were seriously injured pic.twitter.com/RfFq1hYora — IANS (@ians_india) November 18, 2024

A video shared by news agency IANS on social media shows the vehicle overturned and falling into the river. Tehsildar Jagdish Negi confirmed the incident, saying, "We have successfully rescued nine people and admitted them to the hospital. All of them have sustained injuries."