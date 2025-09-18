Uttarakhand Cloud Burst: Five Missing After Heavy Rain Wreaks Havoc in Chamoli

Five people have gone missing following a devastating cloudburst in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, triggered by relentless rainfall on Wednesday night. The sudden downpour caused heavy debris flow, flattening six residential structures in Nanda Nagar village. Authorities confirmed that two individuals were pulled out alive from the rubble, but several others are feared trapped. Search and rescue teams are on the ground, though progress has been severely affected by continuous rain and poor visibility. The disaster has once again raised alarms over increasing rainfall-related calamities in the Himalayan region, where fragile terrain worsens the scale of destruction.

In the aftermath of the Chamoli disaster, rescue efforts have been intensified with medical teams and ambulances dispatched urgently to the scene. However, adverse weather conditions continue to hamper operations, as the India Meteorological Department has predicted more heavy rainfall across the district. Local residents have reported that several families remain stuck inside their homes, unable to escape due to debris blocking access points. Officials fear the toll may rise if weather conditions do not improve soon. Emergency shelters are being prepared nearby to accommodate those displaced by the sudden devastation, as authorities monitor the evolving situation closely.

This latest calamity comes just days after a similar cloudburst wreaked havoc in Dehradun, Uttarakhand’s capital city, killing at least 13 people. The incident destroyed homes, washed away roads, and caused significant damage to shops in several areas. The intensity of the rainfall also led to the collapse of two major bridges, cutting off crucial routes that connect Dehradun with surrounding towns and villages. These repeated extreme weather events in quick succession have sparked concerns about the state’s vulnerability to monsoon-triggered natural disasters and their devastating impact on human life and infrastructure.

In response to these back-to-back calamities, the state government has issued a red alert across Dehradun, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar districts, warning residents of more intense rainfall through September 20. Authorities have cautioned against the risks of landslides, flash floods, and further collapse of infrastructure such as bridges and power lines. At present, 15 individuals are still reported missing statewide, while over 900 people remain stranded in remote locations. Emergency services, disaster response forces, and local administration have been mobilized to assist those trapped and ensure relief material reaches the worst-affected communities.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed the crisis on Wednesday, emphasizing the state government’s commitment to restoring normalcy. He stated that primary focus remains on repairing infrastructure, reopening blocked roads, and restoring electricity supply to affected areas. According to Dhami, nearly 85 percent of the damaged power lines have already been repaired, with full restoration expected within the next couple of days. He assured residents that all possible resources are being deployed to speed up recovery. The Chief Minister further highlighted the importance of disaster preparedness, urging communities to remain cautious amid the continuing adverse weather forecasts.

The crisis is not limited to Uttarakhand alone, as neighboring Himachal Pradesh has also been battered by heavy rains this week, leading to flash floods and multiple landslides. At least three people lost their lives in rain-related incidents across the hill state, while property damage and blocked roads have severely disrupted daily life. Authorities in Himachal are also struggling with unstable slopes and swelling rivers, which pose threats to villages in low-lying areas. With monsoon conditions persisting, both states are facing mounting challenges in safeguarding lives and infrastructure while dealing with recurring natural disasters across the Himalayan belt.