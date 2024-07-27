Uttarakhand Cloudburst Triggers Flash Floods, Cuts Off Road Connectivity in Tehri Garhwal (Watch Video)

A cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal region has caused a flash flood-like situation, with the Bal Ganga and Dharam Ganga rivers swelling significantly. The severe flooding has resulted in the complete disruption of road connectivity to numerous villages in the upper areas.

Watch Video:

VIDEO | #Uttarakhand: Cloudburst in Tehri Garhwal area triggered a flash flood-like situation in the area. The Bal Ganga and Dharam Ganga rivers flowing through this area are in spate. Road connectivity to dozens of villages in the upper regions has been completely cut off.… pic.twitter.com/lg0NSELT2w — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 27, 2024

A cloudburst on Thursday night triggered flash floods, causing the Yamuna River to swell and damage properties with its strong currents. The water level rose significantly, flooding the parking area in Jankichatti and leading to the collapse of embankments in Yamunotri Dham, as well as the security wall of the bridge to the Yamunotri temple.

Government sources report that three ponies and a motorcycle were swept away in Jankichatti due to the flash floods. The intense and sudden rainfall has led to widespread destruction in the region, with numerous reports of damage and disruption.

