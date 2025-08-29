Uttarakhand Cloudburst Update: Families Trapped in Chamoli and Rudraprayag, CM Dhami Monitors Relief

Here’s the rephrasedSeveral families have been reported trapped under debris after two separate incidents of cloudburst hit Uttarakhand’s Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed on Friday. According to officials, the cloudbursts occurred in the Bareth Dungar Tok locality of Rudraprayag and the Deval area of Chamoli. Dhami said emergency teams have already been deployed to carry out rescue and relief operations in both regions. He also assured that he has been monitoring the situation continuously. “I pray to Baba Kedar for the safe well-being of all,” the Chief Minister posted on X. Further updates are still awaited.

Last week, Chamoli district also witnessed a severe cloudburst, which caused widespread damage and disruption. The heavy downpour led to road blockades in Tharali, restricting the movement of vehicles and residents. The local Tunri Gadera stream overflowed, carrying debris into populated areas and reaching several houses. The Chepdo Bazar and Kotdweep Bazar were heavily affected, with visuals showing cars and two-wheelers stuck in thick mud and slush. Several locals shared that the debris flow left market areas paralyzed for hours. Authorities had then launched clearance drives, but the recurring cloudbursts have worsened the challenges in affected towns.

At the same time, relief efforts continue in Harsil valley where a temporary lake was formed after debris from Gadgad Gadera near Syanachatti blocked the Yamuna River. This obstruction has caused rising water levels, increasing the risk of further flooding. District officials said operations have been ongoing for days to manage the situation and ensure safety of the local population. “There are no issues on the Gangotri yatra route. We are also hoping to resume the Yamunotri Yatra with the restoration of roads en route,” Uttarkashi DM Prashant Arya told ANI, stressing the administration’s preparedness.

Earlier this month, another cloudburst hit Dharali in Uttarakhand, sparking a massive search operation for more than 100 missing individuals. The incident left authorities scrambling to trace those affected while simultaneously working to restore road connectivity in disaster-hit areas. Although the road between Uttarkashi and Harsil has recently reopened, the suspension of the Gangotri pilgrimage continues, disappointing devotees. District Magistrate Prashant Arya has directed the Border Roads Organisation to accelerate repair works so that the yatra can resume fully. Officials say restoring connectivity remains a top priority, as repeated cloudbursts have badly impacted spiritual tourism in the Himalayan state.