Uttarakhand: CM Dhami attends final rites of minister Chandan Ram Das in Bageshwar

Bageshwar (Uttarakhand) [India], April 27 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday attended the final rites of Chandan Ram Das, the cabinet minister in the Uttarakhand government who passed away on Wednesday after a sudden cardiac arrest.

Uttarakhand CM met the family members of Ram Das and expressed his condolences following his sudden demise.

Ram Das who was Transport and Social Welfare Minister in the Uttarakhand government was admitted to Bageshewar District Hospital after he complained of chest pain, but could not survive, said Bageshewar's chief medical officer DP Joshi.

Expressing shock, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Sing Dhami said his demise is an irreparable loss in the field of public service and politics.

"Shocked by the news of the sudden demise of my senior colleague in the cabinet Chandan Ram Das ji. His death is an irreparable loss in the field of public service and politics. May God grant the pious soul a place at his holy feet and strength to his family and supporters to bear this immense suffering. Om Shanti," the chief minister had tweeted.

Chandan Ram represented the Bageshwar constituency in the Uttarakhand assembly for four consecutive terms since 2007. Upon his demise, the State government declared three-day official mourning till April 28 and On Wednesday all government offices and Public sector banks are closed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor