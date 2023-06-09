Uttarakhand: CM Dhami chairs review meeting of Program Implementation Department

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 9 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday chaired the first review meeting of the Program Implementation Department at the state secretariat in Dehradun.

Earlier, on Friday, CM Dhami said his government has called for a strict probe into 'love jihad' cases and exemplary action against the perpetrators.

Dhami informed further that he would be chairing a high-level meeting with the Director General of Police and other officials on the issue, later on Friday.

"We have called for strict probe and action in love jihad cases. Later today, I will chair a high-level meeting with the DGP and other top police officials," the Uttarakhand CM said.

Tension gripped the Uttarkashi town of Uttarakhand last month over an alleged abduction attempt on a 14-year-old girl by two men, including one from the minority community, police said. Both men were subsequently arrested.

