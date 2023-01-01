Uttarakhand CM Dhami extends New Year greetings

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday extended New Year greetings and wished for happiness, peace and prosperity of the people of the state.

"Best wishes for the new year 2023 to all the people of the state. May this new year bring happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone's life. We are determined to achieve the goal of making Uttarakhand a strong state by the year 2025 through various public welfare schemes," Dhami said in a tweet.

According to Chief Minister's Office, in his message on the New Year, the Chief Minister said, "In the coming year, the state government will work to take the state to new heights with the cooperation of the common people."

Thanking the people of the state, Dhami said that for the first time in the history of the state, the people of Uttarakhand have again made a government victorious with a full majority.

He said that under the guidance and efficient leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the special cooperation of the Central Government, the state government is constantly working for the all-round development of the state and the resolution of the best Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister said that in the first cabinet meeting last year, as per the promise made by the state government, the task of constituting a high-level committee was done to implement the "Uniform Civil Code" in the state.

"On the basis of the final draft, the Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in the state. The Uniform Civil Code law will prove the significance of social equality in the state by removing unequal loyalties," he said.

He said that along with this, in the year 2022, the state government has passed two historic bills in the Uttarakhand assembly.

"After passing the Uttarakhand Religion Freedom (Amendment) Bill 2022, there has been a provision of strict law regarding religious conversion in the state. Apart from this, from the Uttarakhand Public Service (Horizontal Reservation for Women) Bill 2022, the system of 30 per cent horizontal reservation for women will be implemented once again in the state," Dhami added.

Meanwhile, in India, the new year celebrations begen in full swing to welcome the year 2023.

From Delhi to Mumbai and Chennai to Kolkata, the mood on the December 31st night was like a merry-go-round.

In Delhi, people in large numbers gathered at India Gate to celebrate New Year. Special parties were organized at pubs and clubs in different parts of the national capital.

Excitement was on the rocks in Mumbai, the 'city of dreams' where people were swaying to the exhilarating musical extravaganza at the pubs. A huge crowd flocked to Marine Drive in Mumbai to celebrate New Year.

( With inputs from ANI )

