Uttarakhand: CM Dhami flags off 'Manaskhand' tableau for displaying across state

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 5 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday flagged off the state's tableau 'Manaskhand', which got the first position in the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path this year.

The tableau will be displayed at the state districts and blocks headquarters as well as the main places of Uttarakhand.

CM flagged off the tableau from the Chief Minister Camp Office at Dehradun.

In this year's Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path, the tableau of Uttarakhand won first place, it was based on the theme 'Manaskhand'.

Uttarakhand's 'Manaskhand' tableau showcased religious and progressive developments of the state during the 74th Republic Day Parade on 26 January. The Uttarakhand tableau got the first position among the various tableaus. Union Minister of State for Defense Ajay Bhatt had presented the award.

