Uttarakhand CM Dhami inaugurates creche centre in Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 24 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday inaugurated a creche centre for children in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

In a bid to help parents with their work and facilitate daycare for children, Uttarakhand Chief Minister cut the ribbon and inaugurated a creche centre on the State Secretariat premises.

A creche centre also known as a child care centre is a facility that enables parents to leave their children while they attend jobs. It also while also provides a stimulating environment for the holistic development of children.

Amid the inauguration ceremony, CM Dhami took a view of the facility which had been furnished with double beds, toys, cradles and cribs for infants and a television set.

After visiting the facility, the Uttarakhand CM was seen interacting with the parents and children outside the creche centre where he also distributed small tokens of gifts to the small kids.

