Uttarakhand CM Dhami inaugurates State level Youth festival in Dehradun

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday inaugurated State level Youth Festival in Dehradun and exuded confidence in the youth to contribute to the progress of the state with dedication and devotion.

"I heartily welcome and congratulate all the brothers and sisters present on the occasion of the inauguration of the State Level Youth Festival," Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said in the inaugural session.

The 'Yuvaah' state festival is being organised in collaboration with National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Administration (NABARD) and will be held from January 4 to January 6.

The CM said that the participants will motivate the state's youth to achieve success in the fields of sport, culture, and service.

"Seeing all the youths who have come from different regions of the state, the youth of the state will take inspiration from all of you to do excellent work in the field of sports, culture and service," Dhami said.

Terming the folk artists as the Brand Ambassadors of the culture and traditions of the state, Dhami stated that the artists are working towards taking the culture of the state to the national level.

"All the folk artists are working to take the culture of our state to the national level. Folk artists are true brand ambassadors of our culture, traditions and the entire state."

Dhami, applauding the youth of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, remarked that the youngsters are endowed with talent and are rapidly progressing in every field.

"The youth of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is not only endowed with talent but are also capable and hardworking. The youth of our state are progressing rapidly in all fields," he added.

CM Dhami also remarked on the importance of Amrit Kaal and said that amid achieving many achievements over 75 years of independence, the time has come for the country to move ahead.

"Just now we celebrated Amrit Mahotsav. In the 75 years of independence, the country has achieved many achievements, and now is the time to move ahead. The role of all of us is going to be very important in this Amrit Kaal," Dhami said.

( With inputs from ANI )

