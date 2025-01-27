Uttarakhand CM Dhami launches UCC portal, credits people for implementation

Dehradun, Jan 27 Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) portal and rules on Monday, marking a historic moment as Uttarakhand becomes the first state in India to implement the UCC.

Speaking at the launch, Dhami described the day as "historic not only for our state but for the entire country."

"Today, we are implementing the UCC in 'Devbhoomi' Uttarakhand. The credit for this goes to the people, who blessed us and formed our government," he added.

The UCC will be applicable not only throughout the state but also to Uttarakhand residents living outside it.

The approved rules focus on establishing a uniform legal framework for marriage, divorce, inheritance, and property rights, ensuring equality irrespective of religion.

Sons and daughters will have equal rights in inheritance, polygamy will be prohibited, and monogamy will be the legal norm.

Marriages will need to be registered compulsorily, even if solemnised as per religious customs. Men must be 21 years old and women 18 years old to marry.

The law abolishes the distinction between legitimate and illegitimate children, ensuring equal rights for all children, including those adopted, born through surrogacy, or conceived via assisted reproductive technology.

Property division after death will grant equal rights to the spouse, children, and the deceased person's parents.

The UCC rules were framed based on recommendations by the Shatrughan Singh Committee.

Initially spanning 400 pages, the document was revised and condensed to focus on key reforms while avoiding controversial provisions related to personal law disputes.

Dhami expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their support in making the UCC implementation possible.

With this, Uttarakhand sets a precedent, sparking debates about the broader implications of UCC across India.

