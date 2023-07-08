Uttarakhand CM Dhami meets cyclist Asha Malviya, who is on nationwide tour for women's safety, empowerment

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 8 : Asha Malviya who is on a nationwide cycle tour to spread awareness about women's safety and empowerment met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Chief Minister's Camp Office here on Saturday.

During the meeting, CM Dhami appreciated the efforts being made by Asha Malviya in spreading awareness through her cycle tour for the purpose of women's safety and women's empowerment.

CM said that "if a person works with determination to achieve a goal, then he or she definitely gets success in it. I wish great success to Asha Malviya and a bright future."

Asha Malviya belongs to Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh and says that she started the yatra from Bhopal on November 1, 2022, and this yatra will conclude on the occasion of Independence Day in the national capital.

Malviya said that during this yatra she will be passing through 28 states and covering a total of 25,000 kilometres. For now, she has covered 19,700 kilometres through 23 states and Uttarakhand is the 24th state of her tour.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor