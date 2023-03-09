Uttarakhand: CM Dhami offers prayers at Vankhandi Mahadev Temple

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday offered prayers at Vankhandi Mahadev Temple located in Chakarpur area of Udham Singh Nagar district, wishing for prosperity in the state.

Taking to his Twitter, CM Dhami tweeted in Hindi, "Everywhere Shiva! Today at Vankhandi Mahadev Temple, Chakarpur, received the blessings of Lord Shiva by offering prayers and consecration. On this occasion, prayed to Devadhidev Mahadev for the happiness and prosperity of all the people of the state and the progress of the state."

On Tuesday CM Dhami took part in a Jan Aushadhi Diwas 2023 event at Dehradun and said that the scheme provides affordable and good quality medicines to those in need.

"The Jan Aushadhi Scheme has provided affordable and good quality medicine to those in need. Life has been made easy for citizens. Sanitary pad is being provided to women for just Rs 1", said CM Dhami.

Talking about the employment generated through the Jan Aushadhi program, CM Dhami said, "Jan Aushadhi is an avenue for employment. Today the country has over 1000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras. This Yojana benefits men, women and children."

"We are opening them in the new panchayats and will ensure that women come forward and get employment in this scheme," Dhami added.

Further informing about the program's benefits, CM Dhami said, "Jan Aushadi has been effective in sending affordable medicines to places of difficult terrain, hilly areas and remote locations."

"The Pharma sector benefited from this Yojana and also Make In India got a boost as we are getting more orders for surgical goods," added CM Dhami.

( With inputs from ANI )

