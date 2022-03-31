Uttarakhand: CM Dhami reviews Chardham Yatra preparations

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting in the state secretariat on Thursday to review the preparations for 'Chardham Yatra' this year.

"The Chardham Yatra will begin on Akshaya Tritiya, from May 3, when the doors of Gangotri-Yamnotri are opened," said the Chief Minister's Office in an official statement.

It also stated that the doors of Kedarnath Temple will open on May 6. The doors of Badrinath Temple will also open on May 8.

"The doors of the world-famous Kedarnath Dham will be opened for devotees on 6th May and Badrinath Dham on 8th May," it said.

Earlier on March 1, the date of opening of the doors of Kedarnath Temple was announced at Omkareshwar Temple at Ukhimath, the seat of Panch Kedar. It was announced that before the opening of the doors, Kedar Baba's doli (palanquin) will leave for Kedarnath from Omkareshwar Temple at Ukhimath on May 2.

On February 23, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of the Chamoli district, Shweta Choubey, reached Badrinath to check the finer details of the Yatra route for Badrinath Temple. She also checked the sensitive spots, where she identified potential danger spots at Kshetrapal, Pagalnala, Gulabkoti, Helang, Marwari areas and declared that for the smooth conduct of Yatra, signboards will be put up accordingly to warn the devotees during the pilgrimage.

Last year, the Char Dham Yatra began on September 18 after the Nainital High Court lifted the ban on Chardham Yatra on September 16 and allowed only fully Covid vaccinated people with a mandatory COVID-19 negative report for the annual pilgrimage.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor