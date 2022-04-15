Uttarakhand CM Dhami to visit Delhi today

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is scheduled to visit Delhi on Friday.

He will be coming to participate in Ayodhya Parv on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Rudraprayag Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Bharat Choudhary expressed his desire to vacate his seat for Dhami, the latter said that he is grateful to Chaudhary for this move.

In March this year, CM Dhami lost elections from the Khatima state Assembly seat was chosen to continue as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand by the central leadership.

