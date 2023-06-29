Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami holds meeting for quicker redressal of people's complaints

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 29 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday held a meeting with district magistrates on taking steps to improve the mechanism of CM Helpline-1905, for quick redressal of people's complaints.

The Chief Minister directed that the vigilance establishment should be made active quickly. "People should be made more aware about 1064 number for corruption-free administration. On receipt of complaints, surprise inspection of the offices should be done by the District Magistrate and SSP in the districts. Vigilance should work strictly," Chief Minister Dhami said.

On steps to be taken by the officers to improve the mechanism of grievance redressal, the Chief Minister directed officers that the departments which have a low percentage of redressal of the complaints received on the CM Helpline should improve it soon.

"Public grievances should be redressed in a timely manner, all the departments should take it seriously. Strict action will be taken against those who are negligent towards their work," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the departments which are doing good work for quick resolution of public problems should also be encouraged. Moreover, he added that people who are bringing their problems at the district level and the departmental level should be resolved quickly.

Giving instructions about the next meeting, CM Dhami said, "In the next meeting, complete data should also be presented on the percentage of complaints received on the CM Helpline in each district. If more complaints are coming in different departments in any area, then their data should also be kept separately, so that further policy can be formulated for their solution."

CM Dhami instructed District Magistrates to review the CM Helpline-1905 twice a month. "Secretary and departmental HOD should also review it regularly. The District Magistrate should talk to some complainants on every working day for quick redressal of the complaints received on the CM Helpline," he said.

He added that he will also review the CM Helpline 1905 on the last Thursday of every month.

During the meeting, CM Dhami spoke to seven complainants who had lodged complaints regarding various problems on the CM Helpline and addressed their grievances.

