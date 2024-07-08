Uttarakhand Dam Releases, Rain in Catchment Areas Cause Flooding in Six UP Districts

Severe flooding has struck numerous districts in the Terai region and plains of Uttar Pradesh following the release of water from dams in Uttarakhand and extensive rainfall in river catchment areas, according to an official report released on Monday.

Floods have impacted numerous villages in Pilibhit, Lakhimpur, Kushinagar, Balrampur, Shravasti, and Gond districts, attributed to extensive rainfall in river catchment areas and the discharge of water from dams.

According to a report from the Relief Commissioner's Office, the Sharda river in Pilibhit district surged after approximately three lakh cusecs of water were discharged overnight from the Banbasa dam in Uttarakhand, causing floodwaters to inundate 20 villages.

A National Disaster Response Force team, assisted by 32 boats, is actively engaged in rescuing affected individuals to safety, the report stated. Additionally, the Banbasa barrage on the Sharda river in Uttarakhand has also contributed to increased water levels, notably affecting Lakhimpur Kheri where the river is flowing above the danger mark, according to the report.

More than 5,000 people in two villages of the district are affected by the flood. The Rapti is flowing above the danger mark in Balrampur, where 26 villages are affected, and in Shravasti, affecting 35,000 people in 18 villages.

