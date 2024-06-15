Uttarakhand: Death Toll in Rudraprayag Tempo Traveller Accident Rises to 14; PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia

Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand: The death toll in the tempo traveller accident near Raitoli village on the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway has risen to 14, according to Rudraprayag police, ANI reported. The accident occurred on Saturday when the vehicle, carrying 23 passengers en route to Chopta, fell into a gorge, plunging into the Alaknanda River.

#UPDATE | Death toll in Rudraprayag Tempo Traveller accident rises to 14: Rudraprayag police — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2024

Media reports indicate that ten people died on the spot, while others succumbed to injuries during treatment at hospitals.

Earlier today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited AIIMS Rishikesh to meet the injured. "It is very important for the injured to get proper treatment. Their families are being informed one by one. We have made all the arrangements to make sure that they get all the further required treatments...I have directed an investigation into this (accident)," said CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Expressing condolences, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and other leaders have offered prayers for the victims and their families. Prime Minister Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured.