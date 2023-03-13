Uttarakhand: Dhami to chair key cabinet meeting today

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will chair a key cabinet meeting here on Monday ahead of the budget session, an official statement said.

According to the statement, the meeting will be held at 11:30 am in Vidhansabha Bhawan, Bhararisain.

"In this meeting, a decision can be taken on many important proposals including the proposal to increase the MLA fund, liquor policy, amendment in the Police Act and BRC-CRC outsourced recruitment," the statement added.

The budget will be presented in the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly on March 15.

Meanwhile, CM Dhami on Sunday evening participated in the meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Legislature Party in Vidhansabha, Bhararisain (Gairsain).

On this occasion, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Premchand Aggarwal, BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt and MLAs were present.

According to the Chief Minister Office (CMO), consultations are being held with all sections to prepare the budget and suggestions are being taken from each section. To prepare an inclusive budget, response is being sought from youth, women, entrepreneurs and newly emerging young entrepreneurs.

( With inputs from ANI )

