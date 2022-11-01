Uttarakhand: Disaster response force rescues 5 trekkers

Five trekkers stranded in the forest of the Koti slope in Uttarakhand were rescued by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel late on Monday night.

The SDRF team rescued them late at night after an intensive search operation.

"The SDRF was informed by Disaster Control Room (DCR) Dehradun that five people who had gone trekking in Koti Dhulhi-Bhadraraj under Sahaspur Police Station, lost their way somewhere in the forest. By running an intensive search operation by SDRF Rescue Team and District Police, after hard efforts, five people were found safe late at night," said SDRF Spokesperson.

Later, all the trekkers were safely taken to Sahaspur police station.

Earlier in October, 41 trainees and instructors of the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering were hit by an avalanche near the Dokrani Bamak glacier when they were returning from high-altitude navigation from Mount Draupadi ka Danda-2 peak (5,670 m).

More than 25 people were died and several were injured after the avalanche hit Draupadi ka Danda mountain peak in Uttarakhand.

Mountaineers from the NIM participating in a training course were trapped in a glacier crevice after the avalanche hit the peak. The team was returning after summiting.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor