Uttarakhand: Elephant Dies from Exhaustion After Tiger's 3-Day Chase in Jim Corbett National Park; Heart Breaking Video Emerges (Watch)

In a shocking turn of events, the body of an elephant was discovered in Jim Corbett National Park, with its cause of death leaving officials stunned. It was revealed that a tiger relentlessly chased the elephant for three days, pushing it to the point of exhaustion, ultimately causing its demise.

जिम कॉर्बेट में एक हाथी का शव मिला है. हाथी की मौत की वजह थोड़ी हैरान करने वाली है. यहां इस हाथी की एक बाघ ने तीन दिनों तक इतना दौड़ाया कि हाथी ने थक हारकर दम तोड़ दिया.



जिम कॉर्बेट के अधिकारियों ने बताया है कि एक बाघ को मृत हाथी के पीछे लगातार देखा जा रहा था, जिसका वीडियो भी… pic.twitter.com/Q5dYSed8Oi — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) December 22, 2024

Jim Corbett officials reported that the tiger was continuously observed trailing the elephant, even during the night, and this relentless pursuit led to the elephant collapsing from fatigue and passing away. A video capturing this unusual chase has also surfaced.