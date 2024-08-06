Uttarakhand Fire: Major Blaze Erupts at Chemical Factory in Haridwar (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Haridwar's industrial area on Tuesday. Firefighting operations are underway with 10-12 fire tenders at the scene. Abhinav Tyagi, the Chief Fire Officer, said that around 50-60% of the fire has been controlled, but the cause remains unknown.

VIDEO | A fire broke out at a chemical factory in Uttarakhand's Haridwar. The fire tenders are at the spot. No casualty has been reported so far. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/DWDYKikxX3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 6, 2024

"We will determine the cause once the fire is fully doused. There were around 1,000 kilograms of chemicals stored here. Had our team not arrived on time, 10-15 other factories in the area could have been affected," Tyagi said.

#WATCH | Abhinav Tyagi, Chief Fire Officer says, " ...Reason of the fire is unknown as of now...we have doused 50-60% fire. We will know the reason behind the fire once it is fully doused...there were 1000kgs of chemicals stored here...our team reached on time otherwise 10-15… pic.twitter.com/RK1xIEBojT — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 6, 2024

No casualties have been reported so far.