Uttarakhand Fire: Major Blaze Erupts at Chemical Factory in Haridwar (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 6, 2024 02:52 PM2024-08-06T14:52:44+5:302024-08-06T14:53:57+5:30

A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Haridwar's industrial area on Tuesday. Firefighting operations are underway ...

A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Haridwar's industrial area on Tuesday. Firefighting operations are underway with 10-12 fire tenders at the scene. Abhinav Tyagi, the Chief Fire Officer, said that around 50-60% of the fire has been controlled, but the cause remains unknown.

"We will determine the cause once the fire is fully doused. There were around 1,000 kilograms of chemicals stored here. Had our team not arrived on time, 10-15 other factories in the area could have been affected," Tyagi said.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Tags :uttarakhandFire AccidentFire BrigadeViral videoHaridwar