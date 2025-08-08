Uttarakhand Flash Floods: Mobile Network Restores in Harsil Valley After Devastation

The Uttarakhand government on Friday, August 8 said that mobile network restored in the Harsil Valley area of Uttarkashi district. After long struggle by the authorities on the instructions of the Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami the issue of connectivity has been fixed.

Uttarakhand CMO in a statement said, "Mobile network has been restored in Harsil Valley due to the tireless efforts of the state government on the instructions of the Chief Minister." CM Dhami continued to monitor relief and rescue work at the affected areas due to flash floods and landslides.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister directed officials to restore roads, electricity, food supply, and mobile network as soon as possible. The state government is working on the war foot to restore essentials and provide relief to the locals.

Helicopters are airlifting people from remote areas to the Matli helipad, from where arrangements have been made for their onwards journey. Meanwhile, in a coordinated response, the Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed multiple assets, including Chinook and Mi-17V5 helicopters and C-295 and AN-32 transport aircraft.

Currently, 226 civilians have been evacuated, 130 personnel from the National and State Disaster Response Forces (NDRF/SDRF) have been inducted, and nearly 20 tonnes of relief material have been airlifted to the affected region.