Uttarakhand govt announces ₹1 lakh financial aid for each rescued worker

In a significant development, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has declared a financial assistance package of ₹1 lakh for each of the 41 workers successfully rescued from the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi district. This move aims to support the individuals who endured a harrowing 17-day ordeal.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by Union Minister VK Singh, personally greeted the rescued workers and ensured their smooth transfer to the ambulance for immediate medical check-ups. “Apart from this, complete arrangements will be made for treatment in the hospital till going home,” ANI quoted a statement from the chief minister's office.

Expressing gratitude, Dhami acknowledged the collaborative efforts of the rescue team and underscored the crucial role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who remained in constant communication throughout the operation. "Without his support, this wouldn't have been possible," Dhami remarked.

The rescue operation involved a multi-agency effort, with rat-hole mining experts playing a pivotal role in breaking through the last stretch of rubble. The first worker emerged from the tunnel around 8 pm, marking the successful conclusion of the operation. As ambulances lined up to transport the workers to a specially prepared 41-bed ward at a community health centre, jubilation and chants of "Har Har Mahadev" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai" echoed outside the tunnel.

CM Dhami reassured the public that none of the workers faced critical conditions, but they would undergo medical observation before being reunited with their families. The Chief Minister thanked PM Modi for his guidance and intervention, ensuring a safe rescue mission.