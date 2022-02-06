Uttarakhand govt announces two days of state mourning in respect of Lata Mangeshkar

Uttarakhand Government on Sunday declared two days of state mourning on the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital.

As per the government's declaration, the national flag will remain half-masted in the government offices of the state.

No cultural programmes will be organised in this duration.

Earlier, the Central Government declared two days of state mourning from February 6 to 7.

Meanwhile, the last rites of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar were conducted at Shivaji Park on Sunday in Mumbai with full state honours.

The vehicle in which her body was taken to the stadium was completely decorated with white flowers and also had a massive photo of hers. The coffin in which her mortal remains were placed was also wrapped in tricolour as the army marched along.

For the final rites, Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to pay his last respects.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 years. She was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. While she had recovered from COVID-19, she was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday.

Lata Mangeshkar was an Indian playback singer and occasional music composer popularly known as the "Nightingale of India" for her melodious voice.

( With inputs from ANI )

