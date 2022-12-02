Uttarakhand govt extends tenure of Uniform Civil Code Committee

The Uttarakhand government has extended the tenure of its Uniform Civil Code Committee by six months, said officials on Friday.

The Committee, headed by former Supreme Court judge, Justice (retired) Ranjana Prakash Desai, was formed to examine ways for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The committee can submit its report to the government by May 27, 2023.

The panel has so far visited more than 30 places to gather suggestions from people. The committee has received more than 2.25 lakh suggestions so far.

The Uttarakhand government on May 27 this year announced its decision to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state.

The State government constituted the five-member committee led by Desai, to prepare a draft proposal for implementation of the UCC, broadly relating to the personal laws of citizens which apply to all regardless of their religion, gender or sexual orientation.

The panel also includes Justice Permod Kohli (retired), social activist Manu Gaur, former Chief Secretary Shatrughan Singh and Vice Chancellor of Doon University Surekha Dangwal.

The first meeting of the expert committee was held in July.

In September this year, the state started a portal for taking people's suggestions on UCC. Public representatives, citizens, intellectuals, organizations and institutions of the state can send their suggestions on it.

The Uniform Civil Code is a proposal in India to formulate and implement personal laws of citizens which apply to all citizens equally regardless of their religion, sex, gender and sexual orientation. Currently, the personal laws of various communities are governed by their religious scriptures.

The code comes under Article 44 of the Constitution which lays down that the state shall endeavour to secure a Uniform Civil Code for the citizens throughout the territory of India.

Notably, in BJP's 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto, the party promised the implementation of UCC if it came to power.

( With inputs from ANI )

