Uttarakhand govt suspends registration for Kedarnath Yatra amid heavy snowfall

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 24 : The Uttarakhand government has stopped accepting registration applications from pilgrims for the Kedarnath Dham Yatra in view of heavy snowfall in the Kedarnath pedestrian route and the warning of the Meteorological Department.

Indian Meteorological Department has issued an alert for the heavy snowfall in the Kedarnath Dham route and Dham.

"The weather is expected to remain bad in Kedarghati for the next one week. On the alert of the Meteorological Department, the state government has stopped the registration of the visit to Kedarnath Dham. The heavy snowfall in Kedarnath has created difficulties for the administration," the statement said.

"Registration of pilgrims for Kedarnath has been stopped in view of the snowfall of three to four feet in the Kedarnath pedestrian route and Dham and the warning of the Meteorological Department," it added.

Earlier on Sunday, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar asked the district in-charges of the Garhwal zone to be prepared after the Meteorological Department predicted the possibility of snowfall in Kedarnath Dham in the next six to seven days.

"According to the forecast received from the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of snowfall in Kedarnath Dham for the next 6-7 days, in view of which the Superintendent of Police, Rudraprayag has been coordinated with the district administration and officials of the concerned department to take further necessary action," the press release said.

During the meeting, Uttarakhand DGP Kumar said that wide publicity should be given across media platforms regarding the continuous snowfall in Kedarnath Dham.

"Wide publicity should be given through social media platforms, news channels, newspapers, etc. regarding continuous snowfall in Kedarnath Dham. Also, in view of rain and snowfall, urge the devotees to be careful in view of the weather and start the yatra when the weather clears up as per the weather forecast," it said.

"Regarding Avalanche warning, necessary action should be ensured by establishing coordination with district administration and concerned department officials," it added.

